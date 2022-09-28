The New Albany Community Development Office held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this past week for the Eye Center of New Albany.
The clinic is owned by New Albany native Dr. Allison Norwood-Tate and Dr. Michael Ware.
Ware has been in practice since 1997, Norwood-Tate since 2009.
The practice specializes in contact lenses, screening for diabetic retinopathy, post-operative surgical care, glaucoma detection and treatment, pediatric vision care, eye infection, allergies, dry eye management and detecting macular degeneration.
Emergency care is available nights and weekends and the practice accepts most insurance.
Norwood-Tate said they have the latest technological equipment for examining the interior of the eye without dilation, glaucoma, retinal injury or unusual symptoms and other illnesses.
“The eye is the window to the rest of the body,” she said, adding they often get referrals from other doctors because of their capabilities and specialization. The practice was in Tupelo and brought many of their patients there to New Albany.
Lily Ware, wife of Dr. Ware, is the office manager and the rest of the staff are all Union Countians.
The Eye Center of New Albany is at 402 Doctors Drive, behind the hospital. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and closed Saturday and Sunday. Information is available on their Facebook page and website at www.eyecenterofnewalbany.com. To make an appointment or for more information call 662-539-7771.
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...
.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag conditions mainly
over North Mississippi this afternoon..
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW
FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST
TENNESSEE AND EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...between 14 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...between 20 and 25 percent.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&