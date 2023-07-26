The Union County Fair Board of Directors has contributed $1,282 to First Choice Center for Women, a local free and confidential pregnancy help medical center.
Each year the fair board designates a local charity such as the Union County Good Samaritans or Red Cross and gives the gate proceeds for one night of the Union County Fair to that group. Fairgoers could donate non-perishable food items for the food pantry or donate $2 in lieu of a regular ticket price to attend the fair Wednesday evening.
First Choice Center originated here in 1988 as Save-A-Life of Union County, which was a satellite group of the Tupelo office and was at the Union County Baptist Association. The organization was incorporated in 2004 and moved into a separate building.
The center expanded services in 2009, beginning to offer free sonograms to women. They were able to move into their own building and eventually purchase it in 2018. They now have a staff included four nurses trained in limited obstetrical ultrasound under the director of medical director Dr. Justin Lohmeier.
Thier mission statement reads: “The mission of First Choice Center for Women is to see the Word of God birthed in the hearts of men and women and to make abortion unnecessary and undesirable in our region.”
Services include one-on-one pregnancy education, baby care education, parenting education, confidential abortion recovery support and helping referrals.
As a non-profit organization, they welcome volunteers, sponsors and tax-deductible contributions.
