One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. One of the main factors for survival is how early the cancer is detected. Cynthia Chills, a Ripley native, says that her early diagnosis is what saved her life.
In August of 2016, Cynthia had been working as an assistant at Ripley schools for teacher for 26 ½ years and was having a normal day at school helping the art teacher administer tests when she got the phone call from her doctor that confirmed that she had breast cancer. After the phone call, she says that her peers all asked if everything was OK, but she told them she was fine and carried on about her day like nothing was wrong. Years before, Cynthia had been diagnosed with fibroids of the breast that turned out to be benign. However, because the tumors were growing, she was referred to Dr. Williams in New Albany for her regular yearly checkups. Because the doctor always did a breast check, she believed that the prescribed mammogram was unnecessary. “I’d always put the prescription in my purse and then I would end up throwing it away later,” she says. But for some reason, she couldn’t throw it away after her last checkup. She said that a gut feeling was telling her to go and get the mammogram after years of putting it off. At the young age of fifty, Cynthia had her first mammogram. That test showed a mass deep in the tissue of her breast. It was so deep, in fact, that it could not be detected by a physical examination. The phone call came on August 11, the day after she was actually expecting it. “They were supposed to call me on August 10 to let me know the results of my biopsy, but that was my sister’s birthday and I just kept thinking to myself that that I didn’t want to find out that I had cancer on her birthday,” she says.
Her diagnosis was stage 2 breast cancer. The next step was eight rounds of chemo and 15 rounds of radiation from November, 2016 to June, 2017. She later found out that her type of cancer feeds off a type of hormone and believes that her having had a partial hysterectomy years before may have had a part in keeping the cancer from growing. Cynthia opted for a lumpectomy, rather than a full mastectomy, and it was discovered that the cancer had, thankfully, not spread to her lymph nodes. She had to have a second surgery shortly after because the doctor was concerned that they might not have gotten it all the first time, but that proved to be a false alarm.
Because of lack of proper access to health care, fear, misdiagnosis, along with many other factors, black women are 40 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. Cynthia said that fear is what kept her from getting mammograms for all those years. She has a history of worst-case scenarios when it comes to health care. She’d had gall stones the past and by the time she showed symptoms, it was an emergency situation that required surgery, then a history of strep caused damage to her tonsils and they became so swollen that she couldn’t breathe. It seemed that her health issues were always major, and that is why she kept putting the mammogram off. She was afraid of what the results might be. Thankfully, she did finally trust her gut feeling and went for the test, and her cancer was treatable. However, she stresses to other women the importance of not putting it off. “Get your mammogram and don’t wait. If you’re scared just do it anyway, because it could save your life,” she says. Cynthia had even had genetic testing that screens for the gene that causes cancer and the test showed that she did not carry that gene. However, she found out later that she had cousins that had been diagnosed with breast cancer and didn’t know because they hadn’t told anyone but immediate family.
She’s very outspoken now with other women about getting screened. She’s worked a second job at Walmart for the past 28 years, and is now a front-end team lead, and she says that she will talk to women she sees there and tell them her story to spread awareness. For instance, she says, if she sees someone putting their cell phone in their bra, she will kindly let them know that it’s been shown that having a cell phone near the breast could contribute to cancer.
Cynthia, who has a graphic art design degree from MSU and loves to read and do crafts, says that her faith, along with the family and friends who took her to the doctor and stood by her side during treatments, as well as the staff at Jones Cancer Center in Corinth, was what held her together. As it turns out, one of her best friends in high school was an oncology nurse at the center, and that the staff there are so kind and make you feel like you are the only patient. She said because of this, she had peace that she was at the right place for healing. Cynthia focused on a quote that hung on the wall there that said, “You don’t know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have.” One of the drugs that was used to treat her cancer, doxorubicin, is commonly known by the name “Red Devil Chemo,” because it’s so potent that it can kill the cancer, but can also be toxic to the heart and other organs, and can cause severe nausea and cause hair loss. However, Cynthia wasn’t having that. She told the nurses that from now on they would be calling the drug “The blood of Jesus” instead, and from that day on when they brought her the medicine that is exactly what they called it. Her belief that God would pull through, she says, is what gave her the hope that she needed. She’s been in remission for the past five years. She goes for screenings every three months, and will eventually progress to six or nine month screenings, and she takes a cancer blocking drug every day.
