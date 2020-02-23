Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
INGOMAR – Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley looked at the MHSAA Class 1A state tournament bracket early on and figured his team would play either West Union or Myrtle in the second round.
He wasn’t looking forward to it.
His Falcons survived Saturday’s second-round game against West Union to take a 68-43 victory to advance to Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. state quarterfinals game against Coffeeville at Itawamba Community College’s Davis Event Center.
Ingomar improved to 33-2 while West Union ended its season 18-14 overall.
“I saw the possibility of the county rivalry game in the second round,” Ashley said. “I haven’t been looking forward to it all year. Anytime you play good teams who are well-coached, it gets harder and harder to beat them.”
A late first-quarter layup by Nyheim Jones and a baseline drive for a layup by Clayton Stanford gave Ingomar a 17-13 lead.
West Union rallied to tie the score at 19-all early in the second quarter on layups by Sam Callicutt and Luke Willard, and two free throws by Caleb Graves.
Ingomar responded with a powerful 14-2 run to close the half with a 33-21 lead.
“We guarded them well on the 3-point line and they didn’t have a good night shooting. That helped,” Ashley said.
West Union made just three 3-pointers – two by Graves and one by Boo Robertson.
Ingomar, behind the play of reserve Eli Reed, pushed its lead to 51-32 in the third quarter. He had seven points in the second half.
“Eli picked a good night to do a good job out there. If he had not had a good night it would have gotten tight out there in a hurry,” Ashley noted.
Nathan Weeden scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and led the Falcons in scoring with 17. Jones added 12, while Hunter Bynum and Zach Shugars scored 10 apiece.
“I hope we get sharper, sharper and sharper as we go,” Ashley said of his team’s postseason play.
Graves scored 15 points and connected on two 3-pointers to lead the Eagles. Willard, who was in foul trouble in the first half, finished with 12.