JACKSON - Ingomar trailed for the majority of the game against Shaw on Monday, but the Falcons took the lead when it counted the most as they won 64-56 in the 1A semifinals.
Ingomar took the lead early in the fourth quarter as they erased a double digit lead in the third period by Shaw by going on a 15-0 run.
The Falcons outscored Shaw over the final eight minutes by a 29-18 margin to send them into Thursday's championship.
One of the biggest keys to the successful Falcon comeback was at the free throw stripe as Ingomar sank 28 of 36 attempts while Shaw could only muster 7 of 16.
Zach Shugars hit 15 of 17 free throws to pace the Falcons while hunter Bynum was a perfect 6 of 6 and Tyson Smithey hit 5 of 6.
Shaw jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and held a 14-7 advantage after a quarter. The teams went to half with Shaw up 26-19.
Ingomar started creeping back into the game late in the third period and Hunter Bynum's buzzer-beating 3-pointer from long range pilled the falcons to within three points at the end of the third quarter at 38-35.
Shugars led the Falcons in scoring with 21 and he finished the game with a double-double as he also pulled down 15 rebounds. Clayton Stanford added 13 points.
Ingomar (34-2) will face Baldwyn (18-12) on Thursday in the 1A boys state championship game at 3:00 at the Pavilion on the campus of Ole Miss.