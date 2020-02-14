WHEELER - Ingomar came out blazing in the semifinals of the Division 2-1A tournament on Thursday night.
The Falcons (30-2) scored the first 14 points of the game, not allowing Tremont to score until late in the first quarter, and rolled to a 58-38 win to set up a meeting with the of Smithville/Baldwyn winner in tonight’s finals.
“I thought we did a really good job of defending it early in the game,” Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said. “We really tried to work hard on not getting beat off the dribble. They run a very good, patient offense, and they are good at it. They like to get the shots they want, and I thought early we did a really good job of defending that.”
Clayton Stanford, Hunter Bynum and Zach Shugars started Ingomar off on its hot start, rolling out to the 14-0 advantage until Tyler Whitaker’s layup broke Tremont’s drought with one minute left in the first.
Tyson Smithey scored eight points in the second quarter as the Falcons led 36-7 before the Eagles’ 3-0 end to the first half.
Stanford had back-to-back layups early in the third quarter. Nyheim Jones, off the bench, and Nathan Weeden’s 3-pointer led a 9-0 run midway through to start to put the game out of reach and extend the lead to 30-plus points.
Stanford led all scorers with 13 points, while Jones had 10 off the bench. Devin Pounders paced Tremont with 11 points.
“Tremont plays hard, battles and scraps, and there’s nothing easy out there,” Ashley said. “Overall I’m pleased, but we have to be better tomorrow night.”
(B) Baldwyn 55, Smithville 40: Smithville started out the game on a 7-0 run, but the Bearcats found their groove late in the first quarter and continued to pull away in the second half.
Riley Hoard's 11 points were tops for Baldwyn. Blake Williams led Smithville with 13 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Ingomar’s 14-0 start to the game.
Point Man: Clayton Stanford scored the first 8 points of the game and finished with 13 points.
Talking Point: “At this point, there’s no easy ones, so we have to try to get rested up, ready to go and do whatever it takes tomorrow night.” – Jonathan Ashley