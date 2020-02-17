WHEELER- Ingomar won their third consecutive boys division title on Friday with their 58-36 triumph over Baldwyn. Ingomar's two division titles in the previous years came while the Falcons were members of class 2A.
The keys to the win for Ingomar were their domination of the second and third quarters as they hung 35 points on the scoreboard while limiting Baldwyn to a mere 17.
Ingomar found themselves clinging to a narrow 12-8 lead after the first period of play, but the Falcon offense cranked up in the second quarter as they went on a 21-10 scoring advantage enabling them to go to the intermission up 33-18.
The Falcons continued to play stout defense in the third period as they limited the Bearcats to seven points while doubling that output with 14 points of their own and hold a comfortable 45-17 lead after three.
Ingomar had three players in double figures led by Zach Shugars' 17 points. Clayton Stanford hit for 16 and Tyson Smithey finished with 13 points.
Riley Hoard was the lone Bearcat in double figures with 13 points.
Ingomar (31-2) hosted Vardaman on Tuesday in the opening round of 1A playoffs with the winner advancing to the second round to face the winner of West Union-Falkner on Saturday.
(B) TCPS 37, Ingomar 21
A slow start for the Lady Falcons to open Friday's consolation game resulted in a 37-21 loss to TCPS.
TCPS shutout Ingomar girls while taking a 10-0 advantage in the contest. Ingomar came back to score 11 points in the second quarter and trailed at the half 23-11.
TCPS would hold the scoring edge for the second half as they hit for 14 points while Ingomar could only manage 10.
Kylee Johnson led Ingomar with eight points. Ainsley Hale and Anna Mae Ramsey had eight points each for TCPS.
Ingomar (11-23) faced Hamilton on Monday in the first round of 1A playoffs with the winner to face the winner of Myrtle-Jumpertown.