Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
PONTOTOC – A free throw by Booneville’s Trey McKinney gave his team an 18-point lead over Ingomar in the opening minute of the second quarter in Saturday’s Tangle on the Trail.
“We weren’t competing. They popped us in the mouth. We took it,” Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said.
Ashley then watched as his Falcons – offensively and defensively – bounced back to rally for a 63-54 victory.
“We finally figured out in the middle of the second quarter how intense we needed to be, how physical we had to be on defense, to get back in it,” Ashley said. “Finally, we decided we’re going to pop them back.”
Ingomar remained unbeaten (18-0) as it heads into the final five weeks of the regular season.
Booneville’s Bryton Smith scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the first half to give the Blue Devils a 31-24 halftime lead.
However, Ingomar went on an 18-7 run to end the first half and battle back into contention.
“We thought if we could cut their lead to under 10 by halftime, we had a shot,” Ashley said.
Ingomar point guard Hunter Bynum had a steal and a layup, and guard Nathan Weeden turned a turnover into a late layup before halftime.
Bynum scored 10 points in the third quarter, six of those on back-to-back 3-pointers, to help the Falcons take a 45-37 lead headed into the final quarter. He finished with 19 points and won the game’s MVP honors.
“We weren’t playing the defense we knew we had to play,” Bynum said. “We came out the second half and hit them back in the mouth.”
Ashley added: “Hunter, he’s just one of those kids who seems to rise to the occasion.”
In the fourth quarter, forward Clayton Stanford scored 11 of his 19 points to seal Ingomar’s comeback win. His field goals all came on strong inside moves.
“I challenged Clayton. He had gotten to where he wasn’t as physical as he had been earlier in the year,” Ashley said.
Zach Shugars added 12 points for Ingomar. McKinney scored 16 for Booneville.