Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
NEW ALBANY – Nathan Weeden’s offensive and defensive prowess Saturday helped lead Ingomar to its fifth consecutive Union County Tournament championship.
Weeden, a senior shooting guard, scored 17 points and held New Albany’s top gunner, Mitchell Shettles, to seven points in the Falcons’ 57-54 victory.
Ingomar, now 24-0 and ranked No. 1 in the Northeast Mississippi by the Daily Journal, needed a 3-pointer and a steal by Weeden to extend its lead to 54-50 with under three minutes remaining.
Zach Shugars sealed the win for the Falcons with his 3-point play with 57 seconds left.
“Nathan’s an assignment guy; he listens to the scouting report,” Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said. “He did a really good job getting over and through the screens. Shettles didn’t get many open looks. Nathan limited the number of times he got to the line. He’s a 90 percent free throw shooter.”
Weeden was named the game’s MVP for his efforts. He scored 12 points, including six on a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers in the second quarter, to help give Ingomar a 26-23 halftime lead.
“I was shooting with confidence tonight,” Weeden said. “Coach Ashley gives me the green light. I just try to knock it down.”
New Albany, now 15-5, was led in the scoring by point guard Isaiah Ball, who had a game-high 23 points. Artaveion High added 18 points.
The Bulldogs battled back in the third quarter and led 39-34 at the 3:14 mark following a steal by Shettles and a layup by High.
Ingomar answered and took a 44-43 lead into the fourth quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Shugars and Clayton Stanford. Shugars finished with 15 points. Stanford, whose lead-changing 3-pointer was at the buzzer, tied Weeden for the scoring lead with 17.
Ingomar connected on 6-for-7 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer by New Albany’s Ball tied the game at 48-all with 5:01 to play.
“It was a big win, but we’ve got another trophy (1A state championship) to win,” Weeden said.
Ingomar (24-0)
C. Stanford 17, N. Weeden 15, Z. Shugars 15, T. Smithey 4, H. Bynum 4, N. Jones 2.
New Albany (15-5)
I. Ball 23, A. High 16, M. Shettles 7, A. McDonald 4, R. Harris 2, T. Berry 2.
Halftime- Ingomar 26, New Albany 23.