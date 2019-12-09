MYRTLE - Ingomar needed a quarter or so to get their shots to fall, but the Falcons continued to crash the boards the effort paid off in their 83-55 win over Myrtle on Friday. Zach Shugars was instrumental in getting the offense airborne as he scored 11 points during the second quarter.
"I think Shugars had a pretty good first half and I think his energy in that half helped us," Ashley said.
Ingomar capitalized on their hard work on the the boards as they got second and third shots on the offensive end most of the night.
"I thought we did a good job of attacking the offensive glass in the first half, we just didn't couldn't finish anything," Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said. "We weren't sharp offensively like we have been. I told them after the game that I wouldn't classify us a being sharp offensively all night, but at the same time, I know we attacked the offensive glass very well.
"I told them that when you are not playing your best on offense if you get that kind of effort on offense on second , third and fourth chances, you don't have to be as sharp. I think that paid off for us."
Shugars' 11 points enabled the Falcons to stretch a four point lead of 14-10 after one quarter of play into an Ingomar lead of 10 points at the half at 36-26. The Falcons found another gear in the second half and outscored the Hawks 47-29 to win the contest.
"From the sixth minute of the third quarter to the sixth minute of the fourth quarter, I thought we defended it really well then it got into kind of an up and down, helter-skelter mess, but anytime you've got the in-county games, they have the tendency to get that way," Ashley said.
Shugars led the Falcons with 20 points. Nyheim Jones had a big night with 17 while Clayton Stanford and Tyson Smithey scored 14 each. Nathan Weeden hit for 12 points.
A.I. Nugent of Myrtle led all scorers with 22 points and Elijah Thompson added 15.
Ingomar is still undefeated at 11-0 while Myrtle dropped to 4-3 on the year.
(G) Myrtle 53, Ingomar 41
Lexi Hutcheson was deadly from the three-point arc in the first half, scoring 12 of Myrtle's 29 points as the Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Falcons 53-41.
Hutcheson hit the opening shot for the Hawks and added another three in the period to help stake Myrtle to the 15-8 lead. She added back-to-back threes in the second period to increase the Myrtle lead to 26-13.
Kinsley Gordon also had a big night offensively for the Lady Hawks as she hit from the outside, drove to the glass and also connected from the free throw stripe to lead the Myrtle offense.
Gordon was the leading scorer in the contest with 23. Hutcheson and Raykiah Strickland both finished with 12 points. Ingomar was led by Camleigh Ball and Kylee Johnson as the duo hit for 10 points apiece.
Myrtle led 29-19 at the half.
Myrtle is now 2-6 with the win while Ingomar is 2-9.