Our 2019 Fall Sports Preview will accompany this issue of the New Albany Gazette and we take a great deal of pleasure in providing our readers with yet another publication that solely features OUR own New Albany and Union County athletes and sports.
We hope that all of our readers and the community as a whole view our sports previews in the same vein as we do and that is to showcase and promote our schools, teams, athletes, coaches and bands.
Sure, we make some revenue off the magazine as does anyone else that offers a program or preview, but we also do this as a work that shines a spotlight on our county. However, we firmly believe that this is also a good opportunity for advertisers to be seen and is also a golden opportunity to show their support in an effort that has numerous faces and many names of our younger generation that will one day be the leaders of tomorrow.
We also want our previews to be an excellent quality product print-wise, so we use good paper stock that reproduces excellent photos and pages of our teams because we know that these are looked at multiple times and many copies will be used a keepsakes for years down the road as former athletes can point out to their future generations that they were a part of a team or sport "back in the day."
We could not publish these magazines without the help and cooperation of our schools, teams, coaches, players, cheerleaders, band members. It's not easy to be able to work out schedules for photos and interviews, but it always works out and I just want to say a huge "thank you" to all those that worked with us to see yet another preview through.
I also want to say congratulations and thank you to our Gazette staff that work so hard on our magazines. Here are the people that helped put this together and the role the play: Tracie Callicutt - advertising sales, David Johnson - layout/composition, Sonny Harrison - graphic ad design, Gene Phelps -our stringer supreme who worked with me to write the articles.
Thanks most of all to each and every person of our community that reads and supports our publication, it is our privilege to work with you in this labor of love that focuses on the great little area we call home.
It takes a team effort and we are all a part of that community team.