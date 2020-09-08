We finally were able to make the 2020 Fall Sports Preview a reality on Friday as we sent it off digitally to the printers. Mission accomplished!
There was a time back months ago that it did not look very promising that we would even have fall sports as some many of our everyday routines were interrupted. Then came the decision to push back the start of some of the schools and along with that the cancellation of the first couple of weeks of regular season games.
For the most part, our sports previews take on the appearance of a 400 meter run in track, it's not an endurance race, but you cannot allow the proverbial grass grow under your feet either. However, this year with all the backups, delays and cancellations, the work process took on the image of a 100 or 200 meter dash.
We were definitely in a dead sprint over the last couple of weeks, that was for sure. Thankfully, everything came together and we were able to not only get the magazine together, we had one of our largest ones in terms of page count.
A lot of people are responsible for making this product a reality and I want to try and recognize as many as possible.
Huge shoutout to Justine Stewart, our sales representative for her hard work with the sales and we also want to thank each and every one of our advertisers. Without you, this would never see the light of day.
We thank you for your commitment to our product, our teams, schools and athletes in helping fund this endeavor.
I also want to thank our talented layout/composition/design man, Sonny Harrison. He puts in a lot of work on the previews and takes ownership in seeing that we have excellent design and layout.
Thanks to all our coaches, athletic directors, band directors, professional photographers, players for your help and participation. We need all of you working with us to pull this off.
Finally, I want to thank all of our readers, you make this publication a success with your interest and dedication to our previews. We have had several people contact us lately, wanting to know when it would be out.
Look for the 2020 Fall Sports Preview in next Wednesday's New Albany Gazette on September 16.