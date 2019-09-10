The public will have an opportunity to meet renowned photorealist painter Glennray Tutor at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Union County Library.
Tutor, The Art Spirit Library Series first guest, is a world-renowned painter with roots in Oxford. Tutor’s visit will kick off the library’s contribution to New Albany’s popular Riverfest. The event is free.
Tutor specializes in painting that is almost indistinguishable from a photograph of the real thing.
Frederic Koeppel of The Memphis Commercial Appeal said of Tutor, “As a painter, Glennray Tutor is a magician. Tutor’s images, while completely still and calm, glow with eerie life ... uncanny abilities ... Tutor’s paintings are so real that they are pervaded by an air of hallucinatory unreality ... “
Many of Tutor’s paintings have appeared in and on the covers of books, record albums, and magazines. He has participated in numerous group and solo exhibitions, at such venues as The Mississippi Museum of Art, Jackson; Cole Pratt Gallery, New Orleans; Frist Center For The Visual Arts, Nashville; Hahn Ross Gallery, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Gallery Henoch, New York, New York; International Monetary Fund, Washington, DC; Schmidt Bingham Gallery, New York, New York; Helander Gallery, New York; The World’s Fair, New Orleans; Frank Marino Gallery, New York; Mendenhall Gallery, Los Angeles; and Jay Etkin Gallery, Santa Fe.
Tutor’s work can be found in many public, corporate, and private collections, as well and during the years of 1999 - 2000 his artwork was featured in a show known as “Outward Bound: American Art on the Brink of the Twenty- first Century: An Exhibition of American Contemporary Art” which was sponsored by the Mobil Corporation.
The traveling gallery show started in Washington, DC and then toured South Eastern Asia.
Tutor’s book, Portals will be available for purchase at the library program.