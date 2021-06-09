NEW ALBANY • Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging now offers a Senior Farmers Market Program, which distributes $25 vouchers which can be redeemed for products sold at the farmer’s markets in eight counties — including Union — within the Three Rivers Planning and Development District.
The program’s goal is to help area farmers and offer seniors healthy food, program officials said this week.
Senior adults ages 60 and over are eligible for the vouchers.
Each county covered by Three Rivers will receive 300 vouchers, according to Wade Holland, who is the SHIP Medicare Counselor with the Area Agency on Aging Program.
“Each recipient will receive five $5 vouchers, which they can redeem at a farmer’s market. They have to sign an application indicating they’re age 60 and make less than $50,000 per year," Holland said. “We want to help out our local farmers and help older adults as well. We want to make sure they have access to healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables, eggs and honey available at the markets."
Holland said the vouchers will expire on Sept. 25.
Holland said Three Rivers will work with supervisors in each county to get them the vouchers. Those interested should contact their local supervisor for more information.
The Biscuit and Jam Farmer’s Market is located at Bankhead Street and Main Street in New Albany. The phone number is 662-534-1916.The Glenfield Market is located on S. Glenfield Road. The phone number is 662-598-5607.
Counties getting the vouchers are Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc and Union counties.