OXFORD — Representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of a Thursday, March 30 plane crash in Lafayette County that killed a Union County man and injured his son, authorities said this week.
Representatives were at the site Saturday morning, April 1.
The pilot was identified as Gene Smith, believed to have been about 68, and his son is Jacob, believed to be about 30, both from the Myrtle area.
They were the only two people aboard the plane.
The son sustained a broken arm, other injuries and bruises, Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton said.
Smith’s body was found in the wreckage. The son had walked about 2,000 feet from the wreckage of the plane when he was found, Clayton said.
“We found the wreckage about 9:30 or 10 p.m. Thursday, and found Jacob about 12:30 a.m. Friday using our drone. He was talking to us, but he wasn’t able to give us any information concerning the crash,” Clayton said.
Jacob was transported to The Med in Memphis. Clayton said family members told him Jacob must have surgery on his arm, but other than that is OK.
The single engine small yellow aircraft took off from the Union County Airport about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Airport Manager Rudy Dixon.
No flight plan was filed. “It was a recreational day flight, and Mr. Smith was staying out of controlled air space, so no flight plan was required,” Dixon said.
“Family members have told me he was sight-seeing, and he flew around Lafayette and Union counties about every day,” the airport manager said.
He said as far as he knows, the plane didn’t land anywhere else before it crashed.
He said it is unclear when the plane went down. “These planes don’t have black boxes. We hope federal investigators can get that data off GPS,” he said.
He said as far as he knows, weather was not a factor in the crash. “The sun was shining and it was beautiful all day,” he said.
Sheriff Edwards said he notified the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department about 9 p.m. Thursday after the plane failed to return to the Union County Airport.
The Union Sheriff’s Department later gave Lafayette authorities a possible location of the crash site off Lafayette County CR 249, after a plane occupant’s phone pinged from that area.
Deputies and EMA workers from both Union and Lafayette counties searched the area and found the wreckage of the plane where the pinging phone indicated it would be.
The wreckage was found in a remote area of hills and standing timber about a half-mile down in the woods from the nearest road, which is CR 249.
The wreckage was still at the scene Saturday morning. Clayton believes the wreckage may be moved Tuesday to a federal investigative shop — he’s not sure which one — for further examination.
A contract moving company would be responsible for getting the wreckage from the crash site to the investigative shop.
Asked how the wreckage would be moved, the EMA Director said, “I have no idea. That’s another deal.”
