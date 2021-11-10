National Novel Writing Month, the November literary event in which writers pen a 50,000-word novel in 30 days, is one of the most exciting challenges a writer can undertake.
As Mark Twain once said, “all you have to do to write a book is cross out the wrong words.”
The William Faulkner Library and Literary Garden at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany is a location that you are invited to come and write and cross out the wrong words. If you put it on your calendar to come to the Faulkner Library to write, perhaps you will be inspired as well as meet your goal of writing 100 to 3,000 words per day.
The Faulkner Library and Literary Garden is participating through the NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) to host a “Write-In” in our community.
NaNoWriMo, the nonprofit that organizes an annual writing marathon every November called National Novel Writing Month. Founded in 1999 by the writer Chris Baty, the event, often also called NaNoWriMo, started with 20 or so of Baty’s friends and since then millions have participated all over the world.
Mississippian John Grisham began his writing career as a lawyer and new dad. He was a busy man. He got up an hour or so early and wrote about a page a day. He ended up with a novel.
“A page a day is only about 300 words. You don’t need to write a lot. You just need to write often. Setting a daily goal will give you something to aim for. Make it small and attainable so that you can hit your goal each day and start building momentum,” said Jeff Goins who has tips for writing that you will find when you come to the library to work on your novel.
Come to the Faulkner Library and Literary Garden and find your creativity. Join the challenge to complete that first draft in the month of November. The library and garden is located at the Union County Heritage Museum at 114 Cleveland Street in New Albany. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 – 4 and Saturday 10 – 3. Call 662-538-0014 for more information.