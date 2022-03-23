Prolific poet and William Faulkner scholar Robert Hamblin returned to New Albany this past week where he entertained an audience at the Union County Heritage Museum with readings from his poems and novels.
Although born in the Jericho community here, he has taught all around the world and his Faulkner essays have been translated into languages including Chinese and Japanese.
Although Hamblin is considered one of the top authorities on the Nobel Prize-winning author, this past week he primarily talked about his youth in the Jericho and Bethany communities.
Although he talked about his experiences with the William Faulkner Conference and New Albany educator Hilda Hill, it was obvious that his playing in the shadow of the Brices Crossroads Military Park played a large role in shaping him.
“Old folks live a lot in the past,” he said. “I’ve been doing that a lot, lately.”
Some of that past, based on stories told in front porches of dog trot houses, was in his recent collection, “Crossroads.”
“The rural South was not segregated,” he said. Poorer country people lived close to each other and worked with each other, regardless of race, he said. “White folks could go to Black churches,” he continued. “But not the other way around.”
He was one of the National Guardsmen activated when James Meredith entered the University of Mississippi but had Black friends.
While some of the readings were serious, some reminiscent, he drew plenty of laughs telling the story of how one of his playmates accidently threw a baseball through the stained-glass window of the Bethany church while a ladies’ group was meeting there.
The audience appreciated being familiar with many of his early experiences and places.
“All writing is personal,” he said. “I write them for myself and they have been my salvation the past three years.”
This time was following the loss of his wife, whom he had cared for many years. With nothing else to engage him, he wrote 13 books in two years. “During Covid, I wrote six to eight hours a day,” he said.
His newest upcoming book refers back to Faulkner. University of Mississippi Press is publishing a collection of 21 of his Faulkner essays this fall.
He said he would try to return to New Albany once the book is out.
Some of his books include, “A William Faulkner Encyclopedia,” Endnotes: Poems of Old Age and Remembrance,” “Darkness Descending: Love Poems for a Beloved Stricken with Alzheimer’s,” “Myself and the World: A Biography of William Faulkner,” “Faulkner in the Twenty-First Century,” “Mississippi and Beyond: Selected Essays,” Leaving Here,” and others.