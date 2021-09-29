This year’s William Faulkner writing competition again drew hundreds of entries and, as its status has grown, more professionals as well as beginners.
Most of the winners have been published or produced and even the younger winners are achieving a strong writing basis.
This was the twenty-fourth year since the William Faulkner birthdate centennial that formed the basis for the competition with a student writing contest. Over the years the competition has drawn entries from all around the world.
Thanks to contributors, about $6,000 in prizes is awarded with the novel category highest at $2,000 for first place.
This year’s guest speaker was former Tupelo resident Minrose Gwin. Gwin as worked as a newspaper and wire service reporter and, more recently as a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with an emphasis on William Faulkner.
She talked about her novel, “Promise,” based on the historic 1937 tornado that wipe out a large part of Tupelo and which sought to tell the story of how the event had impact on the African American community – a part of the history almost completely unknown – based on many interviews and personal family history.
Here are the winners of this year’s competition:
Novel, winner - Mark Alpert, New York, N.Y., former editor at Scientific American, 10 novels published and stories have appeared in Reader’s Digest and Playboy Magazine
Novel, honorable mention - Adele Holmes, M. D., Benton, Ark, retired pediatrician and community activist
Novel, honorable mention - Aimee Ranew Starratt, Alpharetta, Ga., Global media professional
Adult Short Stories winner - Sharon Solwitz, Chicago, Ill., professor at Purdue University
Adult Short Stories second Place - Doug Gray, Fayette, Tenn., retired
Adult Short Stories third place - George Kehoe, Oxford, Miss, retired University of Mississippi professor, national editor and screen writer
Adult Short Stories honorable mention - Melissa A. Morgan, Pontotoc, Miss.
Poetry winner - Ryan Reed, Bruce, Miss., First Baptist Church pastor
Poetry second place - George Drew, Poestenkill, N.Y., retired professor, winner of numerous awards including past winner of this competition.
Poetry third place - Angela J. Davis, Los Angles, Calif, published poet, playwright and essayist
Poetry honorable mention - Jenson Lemmon, Greensboro, Ala, writer and librarian
Poetry honorable mention - Hagop Jack Alajajian, Detroit, Mich., recent high school class president and valedictorian
Poetry honorable mention - Howard Brown, Lookout Mountain, Tenn., formerly of New Albany, two-time past winner of this competition, retired attorney
One-Act Play winner - Judy Klass, Nashville, Tenn., professor at Vanderbilt University, past winner of this competition, produced and award-winning playwright
One-Act Play second place - Samuel M. Sardina, Mays Landing, N.J. acts and directs, Broadway theatre nominee and founded own theatre
One-Act Play third place - Joe Carlisle, Croton-on-Hudson N.Y., staged playwright and past winner of this competition
One-Act Play honorable mention - Bara Swain, New York, N.Y. staged internationally, Off-Broadway theatre consultant and award winner
One-Act Play honorable mention - Amy Tofte, Los Angeles, Calif,, Academy Award-winning screenwriter
One-Act Play honorable mention - Lindsey Brown, Aukland, New Zealand, high school teacher whose plays have been produced internationally
Student Short Stories winner - Kylie Jill Byars, Amory, now at ICC
Student Short Stories second place - Taylor Lafayette, Benoit, Mississippi School of Arts
Student Short Stories third place - Sydney Knotts, Soso, Mississippi School of Arts