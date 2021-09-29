This year’s William Faulkner writing competition again drew hundreds of entries and, as its status has grown,  more professionals as well as beginners.

Most of the winners have been published or produced and even the younger winners are achieving a strong writing basis.

This was the twenty-fourth year since the William Faulkner birthdate centennial that formed the basis for the competition with a student writing contest. Over the years the competition has drawn entries from all around the world.

Thanks to contributors, about $6,000 in prizes is awarded with the novel category highest at $2,000 for first place.

This year’s guest speaker was former Tupelo resident Minrose Gwin. Gwin as worked as a newspaper and wire service reporter and, more recently as a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with an emphasis on William Faulkner.

She talked about her novel, “Promise,” based on the historic 1937 tornado that wipe out a large part of Tupelo and which sought to tell the story of how the event had impact on the African American community – a part of the history almost completely unknown – based on many interviews and personal family history.

Here are the winners of this year’s competition:

Novel, winner - Mark Alpert, New York, N.Y., former editor at Scientific American, 10 novels published and stories have appeared in Reader’s Digest and Playboy Magazine

Novel, honorable mention - Adele Holmes, M. D., Benton, Ark, retired pediatrician and community activist

Novel, honorable mention - Aimee Ranew Starratt, Alpharetta, Ga., Global media professional

Adult Short Stories winner - Sharon Solwitz, Chicago, Ill., professor at Purdue University

Adult Short Stories second Place - Doug Gray, Fayette, Tenn., retired

Adult Short Stories third place - George Kehoe, Oxford, Miss, retired University of Mississippi professor, national editor and screen writer

Adult Short Stories honorable mention - Melissa A. Morgan, Pontotoc, Miss.

Poetry winner - Ryan Reed, Bruce, Miss., First Baptist Church pastor

Poetry second place - George Drew, Poestenkill, N.Y., retired professor, winner of numerous awards including past winner of this competition.

Poetry third place - Angela J. Davis, Los Angles, Calif, published poet, playwright and essayist

Poetry honorable mention - Jenson Lemmon, Greensboro, Ala, writer and librarian

Poetry honorable mention - Hagop Jack Alajajian, Detroit, Mich., recent high school class president and valedictorian                     

Poetry honorable mention - Howard Brown, Lookout Mountain, Tenn., formerly of New Albany, two-time past winner of this competition, retired attorney

One-Act Play winner - Judy Klass, Nashville, Tenn., professor at Vanderbilt University, past winner of this competition, produced and award-winning playwright

One-Act Play second place - Samuel M. Sardina, Mays Landing, N.J. acts and directs, Broadway theatre nominee and founded own theatre

One-Act Play third place - Joe Carlisle, Croton-on-Hudson N.Y., staged playwright and past winner of this competition

One-Act Play honorable mention - Bara Swain, New York, N.Y. staged internationally, Off-Broadway theatre consultant and award winner

One-Act Play honorable mention - Amy Tofte, Los Angeles, Calif,,  Academy Award-winning screenwriter

One-Act Play honorable mention - Lindsey Brown, Aukland, New Zealand, high school teacher whose plays have been produced internationally

Student Short Stories winner - Kylie Jill Byars, Amory, now at ICC

Student Short Stories second place - Taylor Lafayette, Benoit, Mississippi School of Arts

Student Short Stories third place - Sydney Knotts, Soso, Mississippi School of Arts

