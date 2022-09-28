The William Faulkner Literary Competition has continued to grow, drawing more than 350 entries worldwide this year with several international winners and some local winners as well.
This year, 25 years since the William Faulkner Birthdate Centennial that led to the competition, $6,000 in prizes was awarded at a luncheon this past week. Judging in all categories was anonymous and there were several winners this year who had won in the past, although not necessarily in the same categories.
Winners in the various categories included:
Novel – Martin Hegwood, winner, from Pascagoula, Miss.; Ellen Morris Prewitt, honorable mention, from New Orleans, La.
Adult Short Story – Kenneth Paul Gournic, winner, from Pittsburgh, Pa.; Jessica Starika, second place, from Minneapolis, Minn.; George Kehoe, third place, from Oxford; Chang Joon An, honorable mention, from Baton Rouge, La.; Doug Gray, honorable mention, from Fayette, Tenn.; George Drew, honorable mention, from Postern Hill, N.Y.
One-Act Play – Emily McClain, winner, from Atlanta, Ga.; Rex McGregor, second place, from Auckland, N.Z.; Douglas Gearhart, third place, from Dunedin, Fla.; Straton Rushing, honorable mention, from Phoenix, Ariz.
Poetry – Manfred Pollard (pen name M. D. Veritas), winner, from New Orleans, La.; Sharlee Shumpert, second place, from Mooreville; Dr. Constantina Clark, third place, from Palatka, Fla.; Dr. Constantina Clark, honorable mention
Student Short Story – Gabe Rakestraw, winner, from Blue Springs; Locklyn Wilchynski, second place, Mississippi School for the Arts, Brookhaven; Joseph Hanna, third place, from the Mississippi School for the Arts in Brookhaven.
The entire literary class from the Mississippi School for the Arts attended the luncheon, then visited the Union County Heritage Museum and other sites before heading back.
Locally, the New Albany Rotary Club annually sponsors a poetry contest for New Albany Elementary School fourth and fifth grade students. Teacher Nina Beth Capaning brought the winners to present their work, haikus from the fourth-graders and biographical limericks from the fifth-graders.
Winners from the fourth grade were First Place, Audrie Heaton; Second Place, Ellis Hardin, Third Place, Watson Hess and Honorable Mention, Ivery Spencer.
Fifth grade winners were First Place, Sam King; Second Place, Anne Meredith Mallette and Third Place, Easton Coleman.
The guest speaker was Harrison Scott Key, a Mississippi native now living in Savannah, Ga. Key, a Thurber Award winner for his humorous writing, talked about growing up in Mississippi, the perceptions and misperceptions of those outside Mississippi about our state, and what he dealt in in writing his first book.
Mike Carter provided music for the luncheon.
