Students from the New Albany School of Career and Technical Education's Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) organization attended the District Leadership Conference at Northeast Mississippi Community College on February 3. The following students placed and are eligible to compete at the state leadership conference in April. Alison Moore is the FBLA advisor.
Katie Evans - 1st place in Public Speaking
Mac Blackburn - 1st place in Introduction to Business Communication
Patrick Gibbs - 1st place in Insurance and Risk Management
Ben Pannell and Francisco Rivera - 1st place in International Business
Caitlyn Coleman - 1st place in Organizational Leadership
Sarah Robbins - 2nd place in Healthcare Administration
Anniston Hodges and Sophie Chen - 2nd place in Introduction to Event Planning
Conner Mathis, Connor Greer, and Lillie Faith Childs - 2nd place in Marketing
Gia Vainisi - 2nd place in Accounting
Leslie Garcia - 2nd place in Advertising
Jake Moore - 2nd place in Business Communication
Chance Roberts - 2nd place in Journalism
Colin Williams - 2nd place in Personal Finance
Catherine Truemper - 3rd place in Business Calculations
Mary Margaret White - 3rd place in Introduction to Business Concepts
Carla Contreras - 3rd place in Cyber Security
Macy Willis - 3rd place in Human Resource Management
Caroline King - 4th place in Computer Problem Solving
Rose Dye - 4th place in Business Calculations
Madeline Blackburn - 4th place in Economics
Wright Miskelly - 6th place in Advertising
Emma Kate Young, Emma Buskirk, Hayes Hemby - 6th place in Entrepreneurship