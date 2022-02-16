FBLA District Winners

Students from the New Albany School of Career and Technical Education's Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) organization attended the District Leadership Conference at Northeast Mississippi Community College on February 3. The following students placed and are eligible to compete at the state leadership conference in April. Alison Moore is the FBLA advisor.

Katie Evans - 1st place in Public Speaking

Mac Blackburn - 1st place in Introduction to Business Communication

Patrick Gibbs - 1st place in Insurance and Risk Management

Ben Pannell and Francisco Rivera - 1st place in International Business

Caitlyn Coleman - 1st place in Organizational Leadership

Sarah Robbins - 2nd place in Healthcare Administration

Anniston Hodges and Sophie Chen - 2nd place in Introduction to Event Planning

Conner Mathis, Connor Greer, and Lillie Faith Childs - 2nd place in Marketing

Gia Vainisi - 2nd place in Accounting

Leslie Garcia - 2nd place in Advertising

Jake Moore - 2nd place in Business Communication

Chance Roberts - 2nd place in Journalism

Colin Williams - 2nd place in Personal Finance

Catherine Truemper - 3rd place in Business Calculations

Mary Margaret White - 3rd place in Introduction to Business Concepts

Carla Contreras - 3rd place in Cyber Security

Macy Willis - 3rd place in Human Resource Management

Caroline King - 4th place in Computer Problem Solving

Rose Dye - 4th place in Business Calculations

Madeline Blackburn - 4th place in Economics

Wright Miskelly - 6th place in Advertising

Emma Kate Young, Emma Buskirk, Hayes Hemby - 6th place in Entrepreneurship

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus