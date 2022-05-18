Fire heavily damaged a home on CR 515 Sunday but the outcome could have been much worse. City and county departments ended up going on several other weather-related calls later as storms moved through the area.
Concerning the first fire, New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said, “New Albany Rescue was dispatched to County Road 515 for mutual aid with West Union, Myrtle, Pinedale, EMS crews from Baptist Memorial Union County and Union County Sheriff's Department to a structure fire with reports of two entrapped just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.”
“Rescue crews made entry to the heavily-involved house fire and performed what is called VES (vent enter search) through a window for rescue of the victims,” he said.
No victims were located, and when they were inside, it was confirmed there was no persons in the structure.
“What was forming to be a terrible day for responders ended with good news of no injuries or fatalities,” he said.
The day wasn’t over, however.
During the storms, a tree fell on a car on Hwy. 30 West trapping two victims, Whiteside said. Rescue crews removed the tree and assisted with removal of both individuals. Injuries did not appear life-threatening, he said.
At about the same time, a limb fell on a power line at Union Apartments on Moss Hill Drive, arcing and knocking power out.
Also at the same time, a structure fire was reported on County Road 73 in the Myrtle fire district. Crews from Myrtle, North Haven, and five firefighters for manpower from New Albany responded with North Haven. Crews reported smoke and fire coming from the roof. Crews were still on the scene at the time of the report with no injuries. The cause probably would not be determined until after the fire was out, Whiteside said.
All of these incidents were during the heavy rains and thunderstorm moving through our area.