Many people have helped to make New Albany and Union County a great place to live and raise a family. This month, we share a spotlight on Mayor Walter Johnson.
“Walter’s Dream”
“Legendary Mayor with a legendary project”
Randy Kelley
In December of 2000, my family and I moved to New Albany as I had been named the Superintendent of Education for the New Albany School District. I set out to become acquainted with my new home town as quickly as possible. Fortunately, Jay Herrington offered to give me a tour of the town. As we drove down Highway 78, Jay proudly pointed out the Sportsplex and related a bit of its story.
I was largely ignorant of the area’s rich history and did not fully appreciate Jay’s home town pride. I took the Sportsplex miracle of 1993 and so much more for granted. Having researched Betsey Hamilton and the Tanglefoot Trail and this tribute to Mayor Walter Johnson and the Sportsplex, I have felt more and more humility and admiration for these, and others who have made such a difference in the development of New Albany and Union County.
In 1989, Mayor Walter Johnson had a vision. As often happens, his vision sprang from a problem. At that time, park commission activities were spread around the city and at school campuses. In particular, the city would use middle school, high school and B. F. Ford fields for their activities. Logistics for parents were inconvenient and fragmented. Jim Owen, an alderman for five terms, stated, “My wife and I had three girls and had to cover three fields in different parts of town.“
Mayor Johnson had served on the park commission board in the late 1970s and understood the need. He envisioned a singular place where the families of New Albany and Union County could enjoy recreation together. Rather than use school facilities, he wanted their sports teams and other activities to flourish at a city Sportsplex. . The picture was clear to him. He could see the smiles and hear the joy a Sportsplex would provide. He was magnetically drawn to his vision. He became obsessive.
As with so many visionaries, he began his journey alone. “It was too expensive; We can’t afford it” the naysayers remarked. Mayor Johnson was undeterred. He could see it, taste it! As the Blues Brothers said, “He was on a mission from God.”
Leadership is about influence and Mayor Johnson was a great leader. He gained influence through vision, integrity, hard work and valuing others. He knew where he wanted to go and what he wanted to do. He was passionate and determined. He was all about, “we can.” I can’t picture him saying “we can’t.” He was a very collaborative leader. He did not build the Sportsplex by himself. He did it through the hard work and talents of others. This mayor would need all his influence to make his dream a reality.
Mayor Johnson preferred a site that was “visible.” More specifically, he wanted everybody that traveled Highway 78 to see it. Today’s Sportsplex is located generally right where he pictured it. There were opportunities to acquire additional acreage, but the democratic process delayed the purchase and resulted in less land than he had hoped for.
Acquiring 70 acres and building a Sportsplex required a lot of money. At the time the money was not available in the city’s budget making it imperative that Johnson utilize donations, volunteers and donated services. So how did the Mayor make it happen? Janice Hall, his secretary from 1989-93, said, “Mayor Johnson was a tremendous letter writer. He made sure people knew he wanted something for our youth and adults to enjoy.” Terry Treadaway with Three Rivers Planning and Development District stated, “Walter was willing to ask for help. In a positive way; he was very aggressive.” Mayor Johnson had a talent for changing no into yes.
Mayor Johnson and the city had a great relationship with county government as well as with the Three Rivers Planning and Development District. “Walter was the quarterback who made the project so special,” said Randy Kelley. “At that time, there were no grant funds available for this type project.”
Getting the money together was difficult. Mr. Kelley added, “It was like pulling a rabbit out of a hat.” So, how did Mayor Johnson perform his magic trick? Simply, it was through faith, determination and hard work. He was persistent. He approached each day’s obstacles with hard work and tenacity. He would not be deterred. There were times when he “asked for forgiveness rather than permission.”
As Jim Owen said, “Mayor Johnson went ‘hat in hand’ asking for help.” He was successful. According to Johnson, the $1 million Sportsplex was paid for when it was completed. There was no indebtedness. “He was a financial wiz when it came to the Sportsplex,” said Anne Neal, City Clerk at the time.
Mayor Johnson went to businesses and corporations in New Albany and Union County and around the state requesting donations. He focused on corporations that had done business with New Albany telling them, “You’ve made money off our community all these years. Now it’s payoff time.” (Gazette 1993)
Mayor Johnson also acquired donations from public officials, community leaders, civic organizations, and citizens. “They were so generous,” he said. The New Albany Youth Association donated $45,000 from its concessions and made further donations during the development process. First National Bank and the Bank of New Albany paid for the first two Little League fields, while Master-Bilt donated equipment for the concession stands.
Mayor Johnson wanted everything to be first class. He made sure the Sportsplex had metal light poles for the 10 fields and common areas for night activities. This was a significant expense and no small accomplishment. There is a plaque on each light pole indicating donors. Devon Freeman and Charles Jeter of New Albany Light Gas and Water (NALGW) worked hard installing the electric wiring. James Criddle donated two years of work implementing the topographical survey prepared by the Soil Conversation Office.
One day Mayor Johnson was talking with Buddy Williams, director of the park commission, at the site. The discussion was about outfield fencing for the “American Legion” field. Walter wanted a boarded fence. Buddy told him that would be expensive. The mayor asked, “How much”? Off hand, Buddy didn’t know. Mayor Johnson asked him to find out and wanted the information later that day. They built a boarded fence. “I don’t know where he got the money.” laughed Mr. Williams.
At our interview, Mayor Johnson spoke with tremendous gratitude and pride about the work done by the city’s employees. “They did work both in and out of their job descriptions. Everyone was on board to make this a success.” Wayne Treadaway, street commissioner, and Buddy Williams worked significantly beyond a 40-hour week to bring the Mayor’s vision a reality.
Buddy Williams and his crew built every building at the Sportsplex except a metal shop. Crew members were Johnny Epting, Steve Wilkerson, Walt Harrison, Johnathan Kent, along with some part-time help. Brenda Kent, the park commission secretary, kept up with the money. According to Williams, in some cases she performed their regular jobs while the crew worked at the Sportsplex.
Everyone worked very hard. Said Williams, “One day I got to work and James Criddle had been there all night running a bulldozer. He was great shooting a grade too.” Many volunteers and employees demonstrated that work ethic.
It was not unusual for city employees to clock out at the end of their work day and return later to work as late as nine or 10 that night. What a magnificent community effort the Sportsplex became.
The Union County Supervisors provided large equipment that city employees and volunteers used to move dirt and develop the 70 acres of land that would make up the Sportsplex. They provided bulldozers, graders and other equipment. “We always tried to help the city out in any way we could,” said Norman Treadaway.
Initially, the Sportsplex had 10 ballfields offering baseball and softball to kids 18 and under. The program also offered softball, soccer, little league football and basketball. Its mission was to offer sports activities for the kids in a nurturing family-atmosphere. It was a local family life-style effort.
During the past 27 years, there have been some additions and changes. A water park, tennis complex, and soccer fields have been added. The Sportsplex generates significant income for the city and its business community. Sportsplex activities, along with the Tallahatchie Trails all on the west side of the Tallahatchie River, have enhanced New Albany and given this community an exceptional quality of life.
There was a move to name the Sportsplex after Walter Johnson. He squelched that. For him the Sportsplex belonged to the people of New Albany. It is a tremendous asset for its citizens and an enduring legacy for Mayor Walter Johnson.
Let’s all think of Water Johnson whenever we, as a community, are faced with issues that might seem unsurmountable. Let’s turn “it can’t be done” into, “Yes, it can be done and do it”!
