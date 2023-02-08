Mississippi has not seen many earthquakes, but the state has been affected by numerous shocks in neighboring states. The New Madrid Seismic Zone Earthquake of 1811 and 1812 was felt in Mississippi as far south as the Gulf Coast and caused the banks of the Mississippi River to cave in as far south as Vicksburg.
“Earthquakes can pose a risk to our state,” says MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney. “The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s Earthquake Program focuses on hazard reduction by working with emergency management directors in the 18 counties most likely to be affected by New Madrid Seismic Zone event to ensure Mississippians are prepared.”
The Earthquake program includes public awareness and education, training, preparedness, response, and recovery planning and mitigation initiatives.
During an earthquake, remember to drop, cover, and hold on. To learn more about Earthquake Awareness Month and how to prepare, visit msema.orgor cusec.org.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&