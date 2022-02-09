Members of the New Century Club, meeting at the Union County Museum on February 2, were met with Valentine’s Day decorations and spicy nuts and cookies, supplied by Susan Feather, hostess.
President, Martha Frances Monroe, opened the meeting with a Groundhog’s Day greeting and an introduction of special guest, Kayla Harrison, assistant jail administrator of the Union County Jail, who accepted on behalf of the club over 200 books for the library at the jail.
In old business, the minutes were approved and read and the treasurer’s report given.
Mrs. Monroe reminded members that the scholarship committee would soon be meeting to determine the recipient of this year’s scholarship.
In the Flash from the Past segment, it was reported that somewhere between the beginning of the club and the 1980s, the club changed from serving full hot meals to refreshments. (Whew!) In the September, 1981, meeting reported in the Gazette was the following quote: “Upon arrival, guests were greeted and served punch and cheese tidbits. After the program, club members were served a supper plate and a real southern dessert, homemade ice cream and caramel cake.”
The theme for 1982-83, was “Fortune, Fame, and Philanthropy.” Books reviewed included biographies of George Peabody, Rose Kennedy, Merriwether Post, Alfred I. Dupont, The Vanderbilts, The Melon Family, The Astors, Rockefellers, Fords, and W. K. Kellogg.
Collett Cross’ review of Spice: The History of Temptation by Jack Turner certainly provided an informative, and true to its title, a bit of spice to the meeting. Jack Turner was born in Sydney, Australis, in 1968, and received a B. A. in classical studies from Melbourne University and his Ph.D. in International Relations from Oxford, where he was a Rhodes Scholar and MacArthur Foundation Junior Research Fellow.
The book, divided into four parts, explores the discovery, trade and uses of a myriad of spices from ancient times through the Renaissance. We learned how spices have been used as much in religion, medicine, and social displays as in culinary roles.
The book begins with stories of Columbus and da Gama and other “age of discovery” adventurers and their voyages to find the Indies, gold and spices. Since Europeans paid astronomical values for spices, whoever controlled the spice trade could earn a fortune.
Mrs. Cross related that the book was difficult to read and acknowledged due to its heavy emphasis and lengthy chapters. The book is organized by theme rather than chronology. The timeline jumps around and could be difficult to follow at times. It begins with Christopher Columbus, jumps to Rome, then the Middle Ages and ancient Egypt, and back to Rome, basically covering the period before Christ to the 18th century.
It was in search of the fabled Spice Islands and their cloves that Magellan charted the first attempt to circumnavigate the globe. Vasco da Gama sailed the dangerous waters around Africa to India on a quest for Christians and spices. Columbus sought gold and pepper but found the New World.
In the early days, no one in the spice supply chain knew the big picture. Spices grew in select locations in Asia and eventually arrived in Europe via numerous middlemen, making prices exorbitantly high. In the Middle Ages, Venetians grew wealthy because they were supplying spice bought in Alexandria to Europe and practically held the monopoly on the European part of the trade.
The Portuguese were the first to break that monopoly by sailing around Africa and arriving at India where they could buy pepper directly and cut out the middlemen. Columbus tried to outdo the Portuguese by sailing westwards and thus finding the Spice islands and the Dutch hit the jackpot when they controlled the Indonesian Islands when the spice trade was at its zenith. The discovery of the America’s and the cultural and economic change that were incurred happened because of the European quest for spices.
The first section of the book, “Palate”, focuses on the use of spices in food. Much was written about pepper, perhaps because it was the least expensive of the spices and most available, but it was also a highly esteemed hallmark of the nobility. The author writes of uses for pepper in such things as wines and desserts. Due to the lack of refrigeration and preservation options, spices were commonly used to disguise the taste of spoiling or rotting food, especially meat.
The remainder of the book is divided into sections entitled “Body, and Spirit.” These chapters examine the uses of spices as medicine, as perfume and aphrodisiacs, primarily in Medieval times.
The book ends with an epilogue detailing the fall of the spice trade when the hold of the Dutch East India Company was finally broken by Frenchmen who nicked clove and nutmeg samplings and planted them in various French colonies, and how today Indonesia, once the source of the vast majority of the world’s spices, is now an importer rather than an exporter.
The author makes the case that the world as we know it today is the way it is because of spices.
