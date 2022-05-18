Would you like to be in a movie?
A New Jersey-based film production company, Other Side of the River Productions, will be filming the motion picture Mississippi Scholar in Northeast Mississippi through the first part of June.
They need extras and crew help. “We need a pretty good number of African American extras, but anyone who is interested is more than happy to reply,” Associate Producer and Ingomar native Justine Gary said. “Children and their parents can also participate.”
“We’ve been planning this film for a while now,” Gary said. “A series of production delays and Covid set us back a year, but now we’re ready to start filming.”
The film follows the story of James Wilson, a young African-American kid with an unfortunate upbringing who not only struggles against his own obstacles, but also resentment from others as he tries to reach his goals and create a better future.
Mississippi Scholar not only features an emotional and inspirational storyline, but also local roots. Itawamba Community College students from Union, Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba and Chickasaw counties will not only be actors on screen, but also vital members of the production crew such as camera and sound operators, set designers, and location scouts among many other positions. Gary said the main photography will be at ICC while New Albany is more for “B-roll” or background. “We decided that New Albany looks a lot better than Fulton,” he said.
“Students from ICC have helped in many ways to make this an exciting experience,” said Morgan Cutturini, an English professor and film instructor at the community college.
“As much as I would love to take credit for that, I understand that each of them is incredibly talented and ready for bigger and better projects,” added Cutturini.
The project is part of a growing relationship between ICC and production company owner P. J. Leonard. Cutturini was interested in seeing the ICC film program grow and had posted notices, one of which the producer saw. He looked into the program and liked it, Gary said.
“We have been doing films every year since 2015 except during Covid,” Gary said. They have also developed relationships with local actors and producers such as Amye Gousset and Clark Richey of Six Shooter Studios, who recently premiered “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis.”
Gary now attends Ole Miss and is majoring in marketing with a focus on the entertainment industry, but first got involved at ICC. As associate producer, he is involved in many aspects of the film and even does editing and image touch-up work after video shooting is complete each day.
He said the production raised its own money, which is unusual, especially for a production involving Screen Actors Guild actors.
The names of some of the lead actors may or may not be familiar but their faces may well be. They have as much as 40 years’ experience appearing in dozens of familiar TV programs and films.
Obba Babatunde, for instance, has 170 credits in the Internet Movie Data Base for acting alone, including Chicago Med, The Bold and the Beautiful, Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, Saving Grace, The Notebook, Dawson’s Creek, The Silence of the Lambs and many more.
Lance E. Nichols has a similar resume with more than 200 IMDB credits and
Young actor Shannon Brown, with fewer credits so far, has still been featured in popular TV and film.
The movie will be finished later this year or perhaps next spring.
“It will premiere at some SAG-based theatres like Los Angeles and New York and of course we will show it in Baldwyn,” Gary said. “Amazon has shown interest in it and we hope they will pick it up and shown it on Amazon.” Premiere dates will be announced later.
Production is expected to last through the first week in June.
Contact Justin Gary: jleesr71@gmail.com for more information if you are interested in being an extra or other jobs and include your name and phone number.