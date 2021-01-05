We have finally crossed over the threshold and entered into the year 2021 and we can trust that it will be a better year than 2020 was. That is my wish for everyone personally anyway.
However, we did have several notable events that occurred during the calendar and I picked out what I considered to the top ones. I by no means claim to have gotten everything correct, but please entertain me just once and go along with it if possible.
It's fine if you get in your circles at work, in the office or at the games then all of you share how you think that I've gotta be kidding and that I've lost my marbles.
Huge shoutout to all our athletes, coaches, parents, fans, administrators that endured the hardships and disappointments of the year. It was truly a test of perseverance on each and every person's part.
It was an extremely difficult time for us all and I don't mean to single out or infer that it was more difficult in athletics, hey that's just the gig that I cover and so that's where I'm coming from.
The year 2020 saw some teams that had hopes of winning another state championship being deprived of the opportunity (East Union girls powerlifting and New Albany tennis) while we also had two teams that made school history and played in the North Half title games for their sport (Ingomar volleyball and East Union football).
The Ingomar Falcons won a 1A basketball championship in just the nick of time because if that had been scheduled a couple of weeks later in March, they probably would not have gotten the chance.
Our prep sports was shut down from around March 16 through August 23, we finally broke the five month drought with the East Union at West Union volleyball match on August 24.
I still cannot get over how quickly the 2020 fall sports season seemed to fly by due to the fact that we started about three weeks later and had to drop close to three weeks of games. Football season for sure seemed to just be a vapor, I just cannot believe that it is over!
I still gravitate back to the words of Chuck Swindoll when I glance back at 2020 and look forward to the rest of 2021: "We are faced with a series of great opportunities brilliantly disguised as impossible situations."
Here's to trusting that we all make the most of our opportunities.