Timing is everything.
On January 22, 2001, we were toned out to a general alarm at 2:13 a.m. for reports of a fire at 124 West Bankhead Street, which was Van-Atkins Department Store. First arriving crews reported fire coming from the structure.
When I was coming in from the west, I saw fire from the second story back corner. This was the real deal, we were facing a long night, and the radio traffic said, "send help."
The question was asked "who do you want?" The next statement was " everybody, the National Guard if we can get them."
The following now is how timing is the key.
Several of us were putting our air packs on to go in and fight fire, when something happened and sent several us to the ground in confusion.
A collapse? Some type of explosion? I don't remember anymore. Bricks all around us, a display case in the street, glass across the street cracked, power knocked out in some places in town, and all of us safe.
If the fire had happened three minutes later, if we had gotten there three minutes earlier, we would have been inside, or up the rear exterior stairs.
We only speculate what the outcome would have been, but we are thankful we did not have to see what it would have been. We believe we probably would not be here today, though.
There are not many of us around here anymore who went through that night. Some working here now were not even born yet.
A downtown fire can be devastating.
We have had several over the years, the Rainey, Van-Atkins, and more before then. We could have lost so much more that night, we know that. A small alley, a brick wall, it kept it from spreading.
Left in the rubble we found what has turned out to be a beautiful mural on the side of a brick wall, and now we have a wonderful park named Cooper Park.
We still miss that big old building. Memories of shopping there, our model railroad club upstairs, and a night many of us shared and fought side by side.
There was no ladder truck back then. We have more equipment now, more tools at our fingertips, but the bottom line is with these old buildings, early detection systems, sprinklers, and following our codes we now have in place could quite possibly mean the difference of fire damage instead of complete loss of our downtown and or loss of life.
We have on more than one occasion pointed to that park and told someone, "That park is why we enforce codes and request fire alarms and automatic fire suppression systems (sprinkled buildings)."
I could write more, give more details, more stories of that night, but I will let the pictures speak also. The Case knife was given to all firefighters on the scene that night with the date of the fire.