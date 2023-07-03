Pictured are Mayor Walter Johnson, Richard Hamric, Douell, and Mike Armstrong. Hamric would replace Douell after his retirement in 2001 and served as chief until 2008. Armstrong now works with New Albany Light, Gas, and Water.
NEW ALBANY —New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week that retired New Albany Fire Chief William F. Douell, 81, who died Saturday morning, June 24, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, was instrumental in helping the New Albany Fire Department become what it is today.
Services were Saturday, July 1, at noon at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
The late Chief Douell also played a vital role in helping Chief Whiteside become a firefighter, he recalled.
Chief Douell began his career with the department in 1978, was chosen Chief in 1983, and retained that position until his retirement in 2001, according to Chief Whiteside.
Whiteside said that during Chief Douell’s administration, the department doubled in size, and built Station 2 on South Denton Road.
Other accomplishments during his tenure included a new fire engine pumper, and a new rescue truck, Chief Whiteside said this week.
“Retired New Albany Fire Chief William Douell gave me my start as a volunteer firefighter in 1993. He’s one of the main reasons why I am where I am today,” said Whiteside, who became chief in 2020.
Chief Whiteside is now vice-president at large of the Mississippi Firefighters Association.
"Chief Douell was the person that first put me in the firefighter association and made it possible for me to be exposed to others who had the same interests as we did,” Chief Whiteside recalled this week.
“He had a laugh like no other. He could be a jokester at times, and he made it a family place here. My boys were always welcome here, and they would ride in the fire trucks quite often.
"William (Chief Douell) took care of business when it was time to take care of business, and laughed when it was time to laugh. I can still hear him on the radio, and see him pull up in that red stepside truck he drove that said Chief on the side.
"I never thought one day I would have that honor, but here I am.
"I am forever grateful for him giving me my start, and teaching me a thing or two along the way. There is no doubt without him giving me the opportunity, I probably would not be sitting in this chair, in this office, that was his office the day he said, 'here is your gear.’
"That seems like a lifetime ago, but it has gone by so quickly. He was a Chief that would show up at 2 a.m. as quick as he would at 8 a.m.
“That’s something I still try to do as he did all those years ago. Every Chief leaves something behind, and he has left his part here forever."
