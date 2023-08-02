A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
MYRTLE — Fire destroyed a conventional one-floor house on CR 12 in Myrtle late Saturday night, July 22, firefighters said.
The wife, husband and three children weren’t home at the time, and there were no injuries.
There were no damages to outbuildings, and no animals were injured in the fire.
The fire’s cause and point of origin remain under investigation.
West Union firefighters were dispatched about 10:34 p.m. Chief Douglass’ wife, who is a firefighter as well as the department secretary, was first on the scene.
“The right side of the structure was afire when she arrived. She beat on the doors until she was sure no one was home,” Chief Douglass said.
The rest of the West Union department showed up about 10:40 p.m.
New Albany and Myrtle departments were also dispatched as back-up.
Firefighters returned to their stations about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
It was the first structure fire in several months in the district.
Chief Douglass said he was trying to connect the family with the Red Cross to arrange temporary shelter for them until they could make other plans.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
