Although fire destroyed a mobile home on CR 68 in Union County early Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24, Myrtle and North Haven volunteer fire departments — along with some off-duty New Albany firefighters — kept the blaze from spreading to a nearby home, firefighters said this week.
Firefighters found themselves trying to extinguish one fire and at the same time trying to prevent a nearby structure from catching fire.
“The trailer was down when we arrived on scene. Burning pine needles had spread to the roof of a nearby one floor frame house, so we had to deal with that situation first, because the trailer was too far gone to save.
“We were able to extinguish the needles before they set the house on fire, so no damages were reported.
“If we’d been a little later in arriving on scene, though, it could have turned into something else,” Myrtle Fire Chief Clay Morman said this week.
Although people were in both structures — located about 50 ft. apart — when the fire in the single-wide trailer fire began, all escaped unharmed.
The fire’s cause and point of origin weren’t determined, the chief said this week.
Firefighters returned to station about 2 p.m.
In other news from the department:
—Myrtle firefighters were paged out about noon Monday, Sept. 26 to the Myrtle exit of I-22 to extinguish a fire in the trailer of an 18-wheeler.
No injuries were reported. Although the cab was undamaged, the trailer and its load of furniture were destroyed, firefighters said.
Cause and point of origin weren’t determined. Firefighters returned to station about 1:05 p.m.
