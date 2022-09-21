Firefighters have been called several times in recent days, helping extricate an injured person from a wreck, and putting out a fire in the same vehicle twice the following day, Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
Capsule summaries of each call:
—New Albany firefighters dispatched about 5:14 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, helped police work a two-vehicle wreck in front of O’Reilly Auto Parts on West Bankhead Street.
Firefighters said one victim was outside the wreckage when they arrived. They helped remove one injured person from the wreckage.
Both victims were conscious and neither appeared to have sustained life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
No fire was reported at the wreck. No Jaws of Life or other mechanical extrication was required.
Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County ambulance personnel assumed patient care of the extricated person, and transported the subject for further medical attention.
Firefighters cleared the scene about 5:40 p.m., the chief said.
—Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire early Friday afternoon, Sept. 2, on Abermar Rounds, then were called to douse the same vehicle later that day after it reignited at a storage facility, Chief Whiteside said this week.
No injuries were reported.
New Albany and Southeast volunteer firefighters dispatched to Abermar Rounds — located in both the city and county—about 1:58 p.m. found a Honda SUV fully involved.
The car was found on the road just past the old Sale Barn.
The fire was extinguished without problem, and firefighters cleared the scene at 2:21 p.m.
New Albany firefighters dispatched to the Cow Creek storage facility lot on Carter Avenue about 3:57 p.m. that day found the remnants of the Honda afire and extinguished it.
Firefighters secured from the scene about 4:29 p.m.
Cause in both calls wasn’t determined, the chief said.
