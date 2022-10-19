New Albany Fire Prevention crews spoke to city and county students at the "EXCEL By 5 Career Expo" at the fairgrounds during Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-15.
“There were right at 500 students and staff present to talk about the fire department and what it is all about,” New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
"Anytime we have an opportunity to speak on fire safety we take advantage of it.
“When it comes to community risk reduction, you take every opportunity to reach out. That is 500 citizens that may go home and tell at least one person, or maybe two, and before you know it you have reached two or three thousand residents about fire prevention and safety,” he said.
A lot of it is about the amount and number of people who can be reached, the fire chief said.
“The more the better, no matter the reason you get to talk with people, we always take that extra time and drop a quick word on fire prevention and safety.
“I get asked often why we spend the time out and about. This is just part of it. We are here, we are available, and we want to be there when you need us.
“We practice, talk, show, visit, teach, and sometimes just be visible for reasons some never think about.
“We are your neighbors, friends, community partners, family members, or all of the above,” the fire chief concluded.
