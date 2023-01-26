A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
INGOMAR — Ingomar Fire Chief Scott Gregory said there was no fire after a central heating-air conditioning unit malfunctioned at a CR 101 house Friday evening, Jan. 20, filling it with light smoke.
Smoke alarms in the one floor brick house failed to alert, and the householder came home to find the unit in the house had shorted out.
Firefighters dispatched about 8:27 p.m. were on scene by 8:32 p.m., he said.
There were no injuries. Two small dogs in the house were unhurt.
The smoke was so light there was no need to vent the house. Firefighters opened a front and back door, “and the smoke dissipated pretty quickly,” Chief Gregory said.
Firefighters on scene for about an hour used thermal equipment to check the house and attic for any fire with negative results.
Firefighters returned to station about 9:45 p.m.
The householder is continuing to stay in the house, the chief said.
