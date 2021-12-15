The New Albany Fire Department responded to two calls this weekend: one that caused serious damage and one that could easily have led to more damage.
What proved to be minor was at Butler’s Fish and Steak House on North Glenfield Road about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We were dispatched to a local business today for smoke in the building,” Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said.
Upon arrival, crews searched for the source of smoke and odor and found the cord to an electronic item shown in the photo.
“This has been a common issue over the years and has been the source for more than one fire,” Whiteside said. “We show this to remind our residents and guests to refrain from placing any type of electrical cord, computer cord, cell phone cord, or personal hand-held item cords under blankets, clothing, towels, or cloth material. These items produce heat and can fail. Please remember and use caution and care.”
The only damage was to the charger cord.
The more serious fire was early Sunday.
Fire crews were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to reports of a structure fire on South Camp.
“Upon arrival, crews reported fire coming from a window and portion of the underside of a mobile home,” the chief said. 911 stated the home was reported vacant.
“Crews entered the home at 411 South Camp and quickly extinguished the fire and completed a search of the home which did verify no occupancy,” Whiteside said.
The home was severely damaged in one portion and smoke damage throughout was reported. No injuries reported, and the fire is under investigation by officials.
"Even if a structure is vacant or not in use, we will always do a cause and determination to see why there was a fire or an incident at a location in our response area,” Whiteside said. “Crews were quick on this incident to extinguish it."