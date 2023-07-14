UNION COUNTY —Several volunteer fire departments from Union County have responded to fire calls in recent days, Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton said this week.
Capsule summaries of the calls:
—Myrtle firefighters and Clayton as Union County EMA Director were dispatched about 4:49 a.m. Wednesday July 12 to an 18-wheeler fire on I-22.
The fire was located at mile marker 48, just past the Hickory Flat exit, Clayton and Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said.
Myrtle firefighters assisted the Hickory Flat Volunteer Fire Department, which was the primary department on the scene.
Clayton said the truck was hauling a load of rolled rubber when it caught fire. The truck was destroyed by fire, but there were no injuries.
Union County Fire Coordinator Butch Cobb said Myrtle firefighters dispatched two trucks to the scene and used an additive called F-500, adding it to the water used to help put out the fire.
This water additive is an encapsulator that works on all kinds of class fires, like class A, B, D, and K fires. It is not a foam, but it is an encapsulator made of micelles. It has great cooling properties and extinguishes fires much quicker than foam and just plain water. It also has great penetration capabilities and also re-ignition prevention. It is biodegradable and safe for the environment. It also has no carcinogens. Firefighters apply the product to different fire scenarios like car fires, metal fires, tires, and other products, according to Internet sources.
Several people in the area reported hearing at least two explosions during the fire, and heavy smoke was reported in the area. It was unclear what caused the explosions.
Westbound traffic was diverted from I-22 at Hickory Flat to Highway 178 to Potts Camp around that area for several hours until the scene was cleared, Clayton and SSgt. McGee said.
Several Facebook postings added details to the situation.
Rhonda Renick-Ash said the explosions “were basically at my front door. I thought it was the neighbor blowing up dynamite again.”
Several other people offered prayers on Facebook that there were no injuries.
Myrtle firefighters were dispatched at 4:49 a.m., enroute at 5:02 a.m., on scene at 5:12 a.m. cleared the scene at 6:08 a.m., and back at the station at 6:33 a.m.
—Southeast volunteer firefighters were dispatched Tuesday, July 11 about 7 p.m. to the scene of a log truck rollover on CR 210, according to Clayton, who is chief of the department.
No injuries were reported.
The call was soon canceled after it was determined that firefighters weren’t needed.
The road was closed for several hours while a wrecker righted the truck, and the road was reopened about 11 p.m., Clayton said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.