NORTH HAVEN—North Haven firefighters and emergency responders were called out Monday night, April 10 to work a wreck involving an 18-wheeler truck and car in front of 908 Highway 15 North in front of Masterbilt.
A 2020 Peterbilt semi traveling north on Highway 15 collided with a 2013 Nissan Altima traveling north. There was one injury reported in this crash, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The victim’s name wasn’t available this week.
The tanker truck was carrying a load of refrigerated liquid nitrogen, firefighters said.
Firefighters assessed the scene and found no damage to the tank portion of the 18-wheeler.
“There was no cause for concern for the safety of area residents,” New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
Firefighters remained on scene assisting Priority Baptist Union County, and standing by while crews removed the tanker from the roadway for safety reasons and protection, Whiteside said.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No further information was immediately available.
Two other wrecks have been reported on area roads in recent days. Both remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Capsule summaries of each:
—On Sunday, April 9, about 12:24 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 9 in Union County.
A southbound 2010 GMC Yukon left the roadway and overturned. There was one injury reported; the victim’s name wasn’t available this week.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
—Wednesday, April 5, about 4:42 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 15 in Union County.
A northbound 2006 Ford Escape collided with a 2022 Kia Rio and a 2019 Toyota Camry.
Two injuries were reported; the names of those injured weren’t available this week.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
