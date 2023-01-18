New Albany firefighters have been out on several fires and at least one wreck call in recent days.
Capsule summaries of each one:
—“C” Shift firefighters were dispatched about 11:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 to a fire in a 30 ft. x 30 ft. detached garage at 306 Meadow Lane.
“We were on the scene a few minutes later and found the wood frame structure about 50 percent involved, with fire coming out the roof.
“The garage was very close to the house, so we protected the house and extinguished the garage fire.
“The garage sustained heavy damage, and its contents were destroyed,” Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters hooked up to a hydrant to help fight the fire; therefore citizens living in the Meadow Lane, Grant, Curty Lane area may have noticed discolored water for a bit through that morning.
Firefighters left a hydrant between Curty and Grant on Meadow Lane running slowly to assist in clearing and flushing the system.
Firefighters returned to station about1:38 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
—Firefighters from several departments were dispatched Monday, Jan. 16 about 2:40 p.m. to a report of a grass fire at the landfill at Pumpkin Center.
Firefighters arrived to find the fire had started in the trash piles and spread across to a nearby wooded area.
Crews remained on scene and worked to keep the fire under control. They returned to station later in the evening.
The fire drew a response from several different departments.
“Personnel and trucks from North Haven —the primary responding agency — soon showed up. They were joined by trucks and personnel from Myrtle, Center, Northeast, and Southeast volunteer departments.
“We only had a couple people of off duty firefighters there due to personnel and trucks already on the scene of another incident inside the city limits,” Chief Whiteside said.
—Firefighters were on hand as New Albany police, Priority Baptist EMS, and wrecker crews worked an 18-wheeler wreck on Miss. 15 South between the DC Service Center at the westbound access ramp to I-22.
Emergency personnel were dispatched about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, and returned to station about 5:36 p.m.
One non-life-threatening injury was reported.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.