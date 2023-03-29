The 2023 First Baptist Church New Albany play “Our King Had Come” will have performances Palm Sunday weekend on Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. at FBC, 200 East Bankhead St. The passion play was an annual event that ran from 2012-2019. This is the first year for the production to take the stage at FBC in four years. COVID was one of the factors that contributed to the furlough of the production.

