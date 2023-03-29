The 2023 First Baptist Church New Albany play “Our King Had Come” will have performances Palm Sunday weekend on Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. at FBC, 200 East Bankhead St. The passion play was an annual event that ran from 2012-2019. This is the first year for the production to take the stage at FBC in four years. COVID was one of the factors that contributed to the furlough of the production.
First Baptist Worship and Media Pastor Mark Mathis, reported, “Our church family and surrounding community have looked forward to the Passion Play each year. Not doing the passion play for four years has been disappointing, but the anticipation of church members has created excitement for the first performance Friday night. The passion play is more than a production, it is a worship service lifting high the name of Jesus. That it our top priority.”
Chad Bailey portrayed Jesus for the eightannual productions. This year, Brandon Lang will take the stage in his acting debut.
This free community event will feature full sets, authentic historical costumes, a live orchestra, children’s, youth, and adult choirs, professional lighting, and much more to give the feeling of being a part of the historical event of the life of Jesus. Approximately 200 volunteers have been involved in this year’s production.
Mathis went on to say, “We are thankful and blessed for the opportunity to serve our community and the Lord by telling His story of being our promised King. We hope that you can join us for one of our performances. We know you will be blessed!”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.