First Baptist Church of New Albany began the week by preparing sack lunches for local students as they endeavored to provide a ministry while area schools are closed due to the Coronavirus.
First Baptist was prepared to provide and feed 500 students and the first day saw the number finish at 203.
"When we heard that schools were closing for another week of Spring Break, we realized that some children in our community may not have access to a nutritious lunch everyday while school is out," First Baptist Pastor Andrew Chesteen said. "We are going top provide 500 sack lunches Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to any child in the elementary, middle or high schools here in New Albany.
"These sack lunches will be free of charge and can be picked up in our Family Life Center located behind First Baptist Church and the Union County Courthouse on Main Street."
The ministry staff of First Baptist plan to meet with other area pastors to discuss ways they can help.
"We are going to house everything out of First Baptist Church so it will be at one central location, but have other churches and groups help provide for the next week," Pastor of Worship and Media Mark Mathis said. "No one is feeding the kids a full lunch to come and get, but us. This will be ongoing."
Currently, First Baptist appears top be the only church in New Albany that is providing the free meals.
The goal of the church and staff of First Baptist is to to provide free meals to as many students as possible and while doing so, to also provide a ministry to New Albany and local area students.
"We are praying for our community and want to serve as the hands and feet of Jesus during these difficult days," Chesteen said.