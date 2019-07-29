First Baptist Church New Albany will host the Back to School prayer service on Sunday, August 4 at 6:00. First Baptist, Hillcrest Baptist and First United Methodist Churches of New Albany are sponsoring the event which is open to all schools, students, faculty and administrators.
"The prayer service is going to be open to anyone in the community and it will be hosted here at First Baptist," First Baptist Pastor of Youth, College and Families Minister Chris Moore said. "First Baptist, Hillcrest and First United Methodist are all gathering together to lift up our teachers, administrators, anyone that works with the school system and also our children and our students.
"We are also extending it to our home-school families as well. Anybody that is doing any type of of studies, we want to lift them up because we believe in what scripture tell us that "Whatever you do in word or deed, we do it unto the Lord" so we are praying for them to have great years and we are also praying for them to have opportunities for the Gospel to be lived out through them wherever they go and whatever they do."
The joint prayer service is entering its third year and was a joint ministry between the churches under former pastors Greg Spencer of First Baptist and Whit Lewis of Hillcrest. First United Methodist has been involved with the previous services, but this is the first year for them to join First Baptist and Hillcrest as a sponsor.
"We just had a desire to lift up everyone and we also wanted it to be a community ministry because we just didn't want it for our churches, we wanted it to be for anyone," Moore said. "Teachers have a difficult job and we wanted them to know that we were there for them to pray for them and encourage them.
"Our students need encouragement as well as they through their daily lives because it is more difficult to be a student now than when I was a student, so they need our prayers as well. We just wanted to be an encouragement to the community in any way that we could so we decided we would have a service specifically for them to be prayed over and encouraged."
The prayer service will begin on Sunday night, August 4 at 6:00 at First Baptist.
"Don't be shy, come on out, we'd love to have to have you," Moore said.