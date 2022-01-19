The first qualifying deadline for elections this year is next week, Tuesday, Feb. 1. That’s for all judicial races, including local circuit and chancery court judges and state appeals court judges.
The next deadline, for seats in the U. S. House of Representatives will be a month later, March 1 while the last deadline, for county school board members won’t be until much later at Sept. 9
The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, for all these races.
So far, mostly only incumbents have qualified for the judicial races.
Union County is in the First Chancery Court District and served by four judges. They are Brad Tennison, Michael Malski, Jaqueline Mask and Stephen Bailey. All have qualified for re-election.
Chancery court handles family matters such as adoptions, custody disputes, divorces, wills, guardianships and sanity hearings. The court also deals with land records and matters of equity
We are in the Third Circuit Court District, which has three judges. They are Gray Tollison, J. Kelly Luther and Kent E. Smith. They, too have qualified and as of this past week none of the seven had opposition.
Circuit court handles criminal cases involving felonies, civil lawsuits and hears appeals from justice court.
The Mississippi Court of Appeals is the final step before the Mississippi Supreme Court.
Incumbents in the four seats include Virginia Carlton, Jim Greenlee, John H. Emfinger and Joel Smith.
The judges of the Mississippi Court of Appeals are elected to eight-year terms in nonpartisan elections.
The congressional race on the ballot will be for the First Congressional District House of Representatives seat.
Incumbent Republican Trent Kelly has already qualified to seek another two years. He first won a special election in 2015 after the death of former U.S. Rep. Alan Nunnelee. He subsequently won reelection in 2016, 2018 and 2020.
Senate seats will not be up for election this year.
It appears that three seats on the Union County School Board will be on the ballot and those races will have a limited qualifying period, from Aug. 10 to Sept. 9.
Circuit Court Clerk Phyllis Stanford said the First and Second County School District representatives will be on the ballot for normal terms. The Fifth District representative will be voted on in a special election.
The special election is because no one at all qualified for that post when it was on the ballot year before last. Wayne Mahon, who had held that seat, was appointed to the post until a special election could be held.
The incumbent First and Second District representatives in the seats to be voted on are Terry Cook and Mickey Basil.
The two representatives who will not be on the ballot are Mike Browning from the Third District and Daphnia McMillen from the Fourth District.
The primary elections will be Tuesday, June 7, with a runoff three weeks later, June 28, if needed.
The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8.