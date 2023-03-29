A Union County Circuit Court jury on Wednesday, March 22 returned the first known conviction for sale of fentanyl in New Albany or Union County, District Attorney Ben Creekmore said this week.
Circuit Court Judge Kelly Luther then sentenced Billy Neale Wheater, 41, most recently of Union County, to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Wheater’s fentanyl conviction — which came from a city case — likely won’t be the last here.
Union authorities arrested a man for fentanyl possession Tuesday evening while Wheater’s trial was under way, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said this week.
Said Police Chief Chris Robertson this week: “Mr. Wheater was offered a much lesser plea arrangement than life in prison, and chose not to take it.
“He chose to take his chances with a Union County jury. It’s pretty clear that the citizens of New Albany and Union County aren’t going to put up with this type of activity, and criminals who come here selling these harmful substances can expect to be dealt with very harshly.”
Wheater was convicted on all three counts he faced of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as being a habitual offender.
Said Chief Robertson: “Mr. Wheater has a substantial criminal history. I feel safe in saying he’s a career criminal.”
Wheater has at least one violent felony conviction in Tennessee. He also has pending Tippah County charges of kidnapping and taking a motor vehicle stemming from an incident that occurred on Aug. 8, 2021, Creekmore said.
Creekmore and Assistant District Attorney Thad Mueller presented the state’s case, which began Tuesday.
New Albany Police Investigator Joe McDonald was the lead witness for the state, detailing his investigation that produced the three indictments.
Wheater had been arrested by New Albany police and indicted on three drug-related counts.
Prosecutors rested their case about the end of Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, New Albany attorney Mark Coleman McClinton — who was appointed Wheater’s public defender —then presented the case for Wheater, who took the stand in his own defense.
McClinton is the grandson of the late renowned judge Kenneth Coleman.
The jury got the case later that day, went out about 12:30 p.m. and returned about 2 p.m.
Said McClinton this week: “We’re disappointed in the outcome. We put on our best defense, but Thad Mueller and Ben Creekmore put on a great case and offered evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Wheater was guilty.
“We appreciate the jury giving us their time and consideration and for the hard work they had to do in reaching their verdict.”
According to court records:
—Count 1 alleged Wheater sold less than two grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on or about July 20, 2021.
—Count 2 alleged Wheater sold less than two grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on or about July 20, 2021.
—Count 3 alleged Wheater sold less than two grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant on or about July 27, 2021.
