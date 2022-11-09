Traditionalists who prefer fresh-cut live local Christmas trees will have it easier this year, thanks to the opening of Foggy Bottom Farm.
The farm, owned by Brandon and April Voyles, will begin selling trees Nov. 26.
“We will be open every Saturday and Sunday until at least Dec. 18,” April Voyles said.
The couple actually started planning the farm four years ago and planted the trees that will be for sale now in 2020. “We have different varieties of cypress and Virginia pine,” she said.
Overall, they have planted about 1,800 trees and 150 to 200 should be ready this year. “The drought hurt us some,” Brandon said, but added that they plan to increase the number planted each year.
They don’t have to water the trees as such, but the area must be kept clean and the trees treated for insects or disease regularly. “It’s a lot of work,” he said.
Shoppers may pick out their trees but, for liability reasons, staff will do the actual cutting. April added that they will not allow pre-tagging of trees. “We’re part of the Southern Christmas Tree Association and that has kind of been the agreement,” they said.
In addition to the live trees, the farm will have pre-cut Frazier firs, wreaths, garlands and some accessories for sale. Inside the shed, hot chocolate, ornaments, skirts and stands will be for sale.
“We also offer a flocking service,” she said. “We will have a live Nativity scene, fire pits and Santa will be here Nov. 26 and Dec. 3.”
The Union County Development Association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the farm this past Thursday. Foggy Bottom Farm is at 1601 State Hwy. 348 between Mound City and Ellistown. There is a sign on the highway, which is helpful because the farm is several hundred yards off the road.
The Voyleses said they had not set final prices yet but the trees will be essentially sold by the foot in heighth.
Business hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 2 to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information call 662-316-2162.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.