Record high temperatures are expected to continue through the week but at least no rain is forecast for the Spoke ‘n’ Word weekend Thursday through Friday and most events are scheduled for the evening or early morning.
Thursday events will focus on downtown while Saturday will feature a fundraising ride and the Sam Mosley Freedom Festival
To start the weekend Thursday, Main Street is combing two events: Unwine’d and Walk and Shop the Block from 5 to 8 p.m.
Approximately 25 participating Main Street partners will donate 10 percent of all sales during the Shop the Block period to the New Albany Boys and Girls Club.
“Our Boys and Girls Club offers incredible leadership, career development, educational, and recreational opportunities to the children in our community, after school and throughout the summer,” said Main Street staffer Tracy Vainisi, adding, “Donations offer the club extra support and we are hoping to rally the community to help them by shopping from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday the 23rd.”
With Unwine’d and Walk, people may purchase a “passport” that will allow them to sample wine while shopping at participating businesses. Anyone who would like to purchase a passport may do so by calling the Main Street office at 662-534-3438 or going to newalbanymainstreet.com.
West Bankhead Street will be closed from 5 to 8 from the Tanglefoot Trail to Barkley Travel near the bridge. Motorists should also remember that Snyder Street at the Burlington-Northern Railroad trestle is still closed because street damage has not been repaired by the railroad.
During that time Thursday, storytelling and other activities will be available at Cooper Park, live music from Monty J & Element will be at the Tanglefoot Trail Plaza and food trucks will be set up on Bankhead downtown.
Saturday will begin with Pedaling for Hope, a biking event to raise money for the Regional Rehab Center in Tupelo and New Albany Main Street projects.
Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with the rides to begin at 8 a.m. Riders may choose 25-mile, 50-mile or 100km courses. Anyone wishing to sign up can go to raceroster.com and search Pedaling for Hope on the Tanglefoot Trail.
There will be post-ride lunch from El Agave Mexican Grill, Game Tyme and Manning’s BBQ, and live music from Cherry Creek at the Tanglefoot Trail Welcome Center until 1 p.m. A family fun ride will be held at 9 a.m. and a storytelling celebration will be at the adjacent Union County Library at 10 a.m.
There also will be storytelling at the Union County Courthouse before the main event Saturday evening, which starts at 4 p.m.
Opening will be The Dukes, Senseless, Inspirational Hour with the Johnsons and Southern Soul and Company. Headliner and Grammy-nominated bluesman Sam Mosley will perform at 8:30.
The weekend will close with fireworks at 9:30. There was some misunderstanding this past year leading some to believe the fireworks display would be at 10 p.m. but 9:30 is the correct time.
The New Albany Main Street Association sponsors the event, so named because of its incorporating bicycles and storytelling with the festival traditionally tied to Independence Day.