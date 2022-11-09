Doctors aren’t the only ones who work hard —via preventive medicine — to have fewer customers.
So do firefighters.
October was Fire Prevention Month, and Oct. 9-15 was Fire Prevention Week within that month.
The New Albany Fire Department was busy spreading the word about fire safety all that month, trying hard to reduce its business.
Reaching as many people as possible is a year-round job, but the pace really picks up each October, according to New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside.
“The reason October is a busy month for us every year is that it’s all about the numbers — we talk to as many people as we can each day about fire safety and fire prevention.
“Hopefully, every person or business or group we talk to will carry that message of fire safety to many other people, and the word will spread,” the chief said.
Fire Prevention Week — the longest-running U.S. public health observance on record — celebrated its 100th anniversary in October.
The week’s theme was “Fire won’t wait, so plan your escape.” It’s a short way to reinforce the importance of developing a home escape plan with all members of the household and practicing it regularly.
According to National Fire Prevention Association data, home — the place people feel safest from fire — is actually where they are at greatest risk, with three-quarters of all U.S. fire deaths occurring in homes.
When a home fire does occur, it’s more likely to be serious; people are more likely to die in a home fire today than they were in 1980.
Today’s homes burn faster and with more energy than they used to, minimizing the amount of time they have to escape safely, according to NFPA data.
Any fire escape plan should meet at least the following criteria, according to Chief Whiteside and information from the NFPA.
- Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
- Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
- Said Chief Whiteside: “We still offer smoke alarms for city residents. Just call us.”
- Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
- Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
- Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.
Chief Whiteside said that in the event of a house fire, do not try to salvage items before leaving the house. Personal effects can be replaced, but lives cannot.
According to Chief Whiteside and the National Fire Prevention Association, the winter months see an increase in home fires, deaths and injuries.
According to Chief Whiteside and the National Fire Prevention Association, the winter months see an increase in home fires, deaths and injuries.
“These are the months when we turn on the heat to keep our homes warm. While we need to keep our homes warm, here are some steps everyone should take to prevent a fire,” he said.
- Make sure your heating source is well maintained. Whether it’s a fireplace, wood stove, a furnace or electric heat, check the equipment before using or have them serviced.
- Don’t store items near your heating source. Boxes, clothes, and other fuels may ignite if they are close.
- Make sure draperies and furniture and other combustible items are kept far enough away from a heating source.
Other causes of fire include:
- Kitchen – It’s important to not leave burners or grills unattended. Make sure to use proper equipment and to keep dish towels, clothing and other items away from heating elements and open flame. Keep pets secured away from the kitchen, especially when you’re not home. They can inadvertently turn on burners.
- Candles – Never leave a burning candle unattended. As an alternative, use battery-operated candles for ambiance.
- Smoking – Unattended cigarettes or overly full ashtrays start fires. Curious children might play with matches or lighters. Keep them well out of their reach.
When it comes to keeping families and homes safe, consider the following other steps to prevent fires.
—Make sure smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working. Place a fire detector every level of the home and test them monthly. Replace batteries annually.
Chief Whiteside also urged everyone to get a fire extinguisher and make sure it’s not outdated. Most fire extinguishers have an expiration date.
Place one on each floor of the house and in the garage, too. It’s also important to know how to use one.
Chief Whiteside and The National Safety Council recommend this acronym, PASS, to remember the steps to properly use a fire extinguisher.
- Pull the pin.
- Aim low at the base of the fire.
- Squeeze the handle slowly.
- Sweep the nozzle side to side.
