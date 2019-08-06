There will be a Forestry Landowner Meeting at the Union County Extension Office on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. Marc Measells, Extension Forestry Associate, will be speaking on Forestry Record Keeping.
Record Keeping for Forest Landowners will detail what type records landowners should keep. They will cover ways to keep records, how long to keep them, and benefits of doing so. Keeping records will help landowners provide a historical record of forest management activities, prove profit motive, prove material participation, help determine your basis for tax purposes, and provide guidance in your family’s estate and/or legacy planning.
Mercy Tree Forestry & Wildlife Services will be sponsoring the meal for the evening. Please call 662-534-1916 to register by Aug. 9. This program is open to anyone.