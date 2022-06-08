The annual Fossil Road Show is set Saturday, June 11, 10 – 2 at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany. Union County is one of the areas in the state that is rich with fossils, and this is an open invitation to have fossils identified by the experts.
This year’s event brings Paleontologist George Phillips to identify objects and to speak at 11 a.m. about the K/ Pg (Cretaceous- Paleogene Boundary, a portion of which has been located in Union County. This boundary is part of the explosive event that caused the sudden mass extinction of some three-quarters of the plant and animal species on Earth, including the dinosaurs, approximately 66 million years ago.
Many rare and fascinating objects have been found from the fossil deposits of New Albany and Union County. Dinosaur teeth and bones as well as mastodon teeth and tusks, sea creatures millions of years old are just a few. Attendees are invited to bring their own found objects for identification by the experts who will be attending.
“We had had to miss two years of the Fossil Road Show, and we are excited to bring it back this year. This is a fun family event, so bring the kids and come. It’s free, thanks to our Community Partners,” said Jill Smith, Museum Director.
A large Union County relic collection will be exhibited for the first time.
Another feature of the event will feature the Family Science aspect. Lobaki will bring Virtual Reality Headsets that give a very realistic view into the past.
The Memphis Gem and Mineral Society will return this year along with the North Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society.
The public is invited to bring their collections and exhibit for a day. Call in advance to make sure that tables are ready if bringing a relic or fossil collection, 662-538-0014.