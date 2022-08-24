As of Monday, four people had qualified to run for two of the three seats that will be on the November ballot for the Union County Schools Board of Trustees.
Incumbent Terry Cook has qualified to retain his seat in the First Union County School Board District in the November election and is being challenged by Mary Beth Meyer.
Incumbent Mickey Basil has also qualified to retain his seat in the Second Union County School Board District and he is being challenged by Greg Conlee.
An earlier report had the district numbers for the candidates reversed. The county school board district lines were redrawn as a result of population changes reflected in the 2020 Census.
The qualifying period began Aug. 10 and ends Friday, Sept. 9.
The First and Second County School District representatives will be on the ballot for normal terms. The Fifth District representative will be voted on in a special election.
The special election is because no one at all qualified for that post when it was on the ballot year before last. Apparently, illness or other factors simply kept any potential candidates from filing in time.
Wayne Mahon, who had held that seat, was appointed to the post by the rest of the board until a special election could be held.
The two representatives who are not up for election and will not be on the ballot are Mike Browning from the Third District and Daphnia McMillen from the Fourth District.
To qualify to run for one of the county school board seats a person must be resident of the appropriate school district, which does not have the same boundaries as a county supervisor’s district. Also, the boundaries of these districts have changed in the past month or so due to results of the 2020 Census so potential candidates should check carefully to make sure they live in the correct district.
Candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent and must complete a training course within six months of taking office and maintain continuing education courses.
