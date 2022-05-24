A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
The following sentences were handed down during the Union County Circuit Court session held Monday through Wednesday, May 16-18.
Monday, May 16
—Sonny Reed, possession of a controlled substance (meth), three years, zero suspended, three years to serve, concurrent with sentences in Union and Tippah.
—Kenneth McCain, grand larceny, 10 years, eight suspended, two years to serve, five years post release supervision, concurrent with cases 2018-152 and 2015-176.
Tuesday, May 17
—Joe Louis Hernandez, sexual battery, 15 years, zero suspended, 15 years to serve.
Wednesday, May 18
—David Smith, sexual battery, 25 years, 10 suspended, 15 years to serve, five years post-release supervision.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
May 24, 2022
A receipt was sent to your email.