Four people were injured — one critically — and one vehicle caught fire following a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, April 22, on I-22, authorities said this week.
The wreck remains under investigation and charges are pending, police said this week.
Police and firefighters were dispatched about 8:23 p.m. to the wreck site, located on I-22 West near the Wal-Mart exit.
They found a 2010 Jeep Wrangler ablaze against a concrete barrier, and a 2001 Toyota Avalon car some distance away with a passenger entrapped in it, Police Chief Chris Robertson said this week.
Firefighters called in a fire suppression truck and crew to douse the fire, and a rescue truck to extricate the male passenger, who was entrapped in the rear of the four-door passenger car, New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
It was about 30 minutes before the entrapped victim in the Toyota was freed.
That individual was helicoptered to North Mississipi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Chief Robertson reconstructed the situation that led to the crash.
He said investigation indicated three males were in the Toyota, which had stopped after sustaining a flat tire.
The men fixed the tire, but as they left, pulled into the path of the Jeep.
The Jeep struck the rear of the car, overturned and caught fire. The Jeep driver was injured and taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, police said.
One passenger in the car sustained a head injury and was hospitalized at North Medical Center. That person was released freom the hospital Tuesday, April 25.
The car’s other passenger is in critical condition at North Mississippi Medical Center with possible spine and neck injuries, the chief said Tuesday.
Depending on the results of the investigation, the case may be presented to the Union County Grand Jury, which convenes in October, the chief said.
The names of those involved weren’t available this week.
